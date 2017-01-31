Zone 7 managers field questions, comp...

Zone 7 managers field questions, complaints from residents at workshop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Residents of Pleasanton, Livermore and other Tri-Valley communities peppered Zone 7 Water Agency managers with questions and complaints about its rates and expenditures at a workshop Monday evening. The water rates workshop, held at 5 p.m. at the agency's administrative office in Livermore, was organized at the city of Pleasanton's request and billed as an informational meeting for residents to learn and ask questions about Zone 7's overall function.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Reed (Jan '13) Jan 25 still looking for... 12
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Jan 22 Musikologist 2
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC