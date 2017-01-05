Yosemite flood risk downgraded as Cal...

Yosemite flood risk downgraded as California braces for big storms

Taking advantage in the break in the weather, Nitin Surendran, 19, left, and Nathan Mills, 20, both of Pleasanton, fish along the banks of the Arroyo de la Laguna in Pleasanton, Calif., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Federal meteorologists and scientists on Thursday downgraded their forecasts of catastrophic flooding in Yosemite National Park this weekend, even as a powerful storm system continued to barrel toward the California coast, prompting officials across Northern California to scramble to prepare for mudslides, power outages and other expected problems.

