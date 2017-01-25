Tri Valley: Zone 7 Water to hold workshop on big rate increases
Alameda County Zone 7 Water Agency will hold a public meeting 5 p.m. Monday to explain its large rate increases that have led to higher water prices for 220,000 Tri-Valley residents. Zone 7 provides wholesale water to four local water systems, the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore, the Dublin San Ramon Services District, and the California Water Service Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC