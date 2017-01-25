Tri Valley: Zone 7 Water to hold work...

Tri Valley: Zone 7 Water to hold workshop on big rate increases

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Alameda County Zone 7 Water Agency will hold a public meeting 5 p.m. Monday to explain its large rate increases that have led to higher water prices for 220,000 Tri-Valley residents. Zone 7 provides wholesale water to four local water systems, the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore, the Dublin San Ramon Services District, and the California Water Service Co.

