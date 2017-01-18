Tri-Valley Muslim group to host post-...

Tri-Valley Muslim group to host post-inauguration neighbors panel

Members of the Tri-Valley's Muslim community are joining together to present a neighbors panel the day after Inauguration Day aimed at educating people about Islam in the hopes of finding common ground and fostering mutual understanding. This marks the second community panel hosted by the Pleasanton-based Muslim Community Center-East Bay since the election of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

