Stratford School announces middle school expansion
Stratford School, located at 4576 Willow Road in Pleasanton, will host an open house for interested families this Saturday after recently announcing its expansion to offer middle school next school year. Pleasanton's Stratford School is now accepting applications for its recently announced middle school, which will be added to the campus next school year.
