South Gate Road into park reopens, while North Gate Road into park remains closed.
The Mt. Diablo summit is accessible again after the South Gate entrance road and summit road reopened Thursday in Mt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Rainman
|3
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|Gntlspirit
|294
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III
|Jan 7
|Webster
|1
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC