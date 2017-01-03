Sensiba San Filippo Acquires Kupperberg & Associates
The acquisition will include the onboarding of Clifford Kupperberg, Pamela Seites, and Ken Kupperberg to SSF's San Francisco, San Mateo and Pleasanton offices. Kupperberg advises on a full range of business, financial and tax issues, and specializes in accounting and tax services and litigation support.
