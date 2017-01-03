Sensiba San Filippo Acquires Kupperbe...

Sensiba San Filippo Acquires Kupperberg & Associates

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: World News Report

The acquisition will include the onboarding of Clifford Kupperberg, Pamela Seites, and Ken Kupperberg to SSF's San Francisco, San Mateo and Pleasanton offices. Kupperberg advises on a full range of business, financial and tax issues, and specializes in accounting and tax services and litigation support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Tue Ackelly 291
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Tue Princess Hey 4,984
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 1 Princess Hey 4,740
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident. Dec 28 worried wife 1
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Alameda County was issued at January 05 at 9:16AM PST

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,525

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC