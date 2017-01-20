School district accepting bond oversi...

School district accepting bond oversight committee applications

Community members interested in serving on the PUSD Measure I1 citizens bond oversight committee can apply now through Feb. 28. The Pleasanton school district is establishing the committee in accordance with the ballot language of the initiative, which says its purpose is to "ensure bond proceeds are expended only for the school projects listed in the bond project list." Voters resoundingly passed the $270 million school facilities bond in the November election with a 69.1% yes vote.

