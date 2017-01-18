School board offers apology, next steps in superintendent search

The Pleasanton school board took several steps Tuesday night to address PUSD's superintendent vacancy, formally naming deputy superintendent of business services Micaela Ochoa interim superintendent and creating a subcommittee that will vet search firms. Trustees also apologized to the community but offered no new explanation for its decision to fire Rick Rubino Jan. 6 after six months as PUSD superintendent.

