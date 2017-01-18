School board offers apology, next steps in superintendent search
The Pleasanton school board took several steps Tuesday night to address PUSD's superintendent vacancy, formally naming deputy superintendent of business services Micaela Ochoa interim superintendent and creating a subcommittee that will vet search firms. Trustees also apologized to the community but offered no new explanation for its decision to fire Rick Rubino Jan. 6 after six months as PUSD superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|21 hr
|CURIOUS
|295
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III
|Jan 7
|Webster
|1
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC