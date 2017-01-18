School board offers apology, next ste...

School board offers apology, next steps in superintendent search

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Pleasanton school board took several steps Tuesday night to address PUSD's superintendent vacancy, formally naming deputy superintendent of business services Micaela Ochoa interim superintendent and creating a subcommittee that will vet search firms. Trustees also apologized to the community but offered no new explanation for its decision to fire Rick Rubino Jan. 6 after six months as PUSD superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 21 hr CURIOUS 295
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,735
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 8 Princess Hey 4,989
Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III Jan 7 Webster 1
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 6 Princess Hey 1,394
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 278,035,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC