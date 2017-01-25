San Ramon: CHP completes investigatio...

San Ramon: CHP completes investigation into I-680 crash that killed toddler

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has begun reviewing the case and is considering whether to file charges against Yarenit Liliana Malihan, the Pleasanton resident arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after a crash on Interstate 680 in San Ramon in September that killed a toddler. The DA's office received the California Highway Patrol's final investigation report Monday, spokeswoman Bobbi Mauler confirmed Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Sun Musikologist 2
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,237,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC