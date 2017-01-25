San Ramon: CHP completes investigation into I-680 crash that killed toddler

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has begun reviewing the case and is considering whether to file charges against Yarenit Liliana Malihan, the Pleasanton resident arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after a crash on Interstate 680 in San Ramon in September that killed a toddler. The DA's office received the California Highway Patrol's final investigation report Monday, spokeswoman Bobbi Mauler confirmed Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.