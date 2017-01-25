San Ramon: CHP completes investigation into I-680 crash that killed toddler
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has begun reviewing the case and is considering whether to file charges against Yarenit Liliana Malihan, the Pleasanton resident arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after a crash on Interstate 680 in San Ramon in September that killed a toddler. The DA's office received the California Highway Patrol's final investigation report Monday, spokeswoman Bobbi Mauler confirmed Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC