Pleasanton: World-class pianists to p...

Pleasanton: World-class pianists to perform with youth orchestra

48 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Temirzhan Yerzhanov and Klara Frei, who met at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory and have performed throughout Europe and the United States, will perform at the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council fundraising concert this weekend. Find out at this year's third annual classical benefit concert for Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council -- "Four Hands and a Baton."

