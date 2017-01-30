Pleasanton: World-class pianists to perform with youth orchestra
Temirzhan Yerzhanov and Klara Frei, who met at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory and have performed throughout Europe and the United States, will perform at the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council fundraising concert this weekend. Find out at this year's third annual classical benefit concert for Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council -- "Four Hands and a Baton."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC