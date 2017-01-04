Pleasanton woman still awaiting possible charges for fatal crash sentenced in other DUI case

Yarenit Liliana Malihan, the Pleasanton resident arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter following a crash on Interstate 680 in San Ramon that killed a 3-year-old boy, has not yet been formally charged nearly four months later with investigators still awaiting a coroner's report. Meanwhile, Malihan last month reached a plea agreement in an unrelated misdemeanor DUI case stemming from a June incident in her hometown in which she reportedly drove while intoxicated with her daughter in the car.

