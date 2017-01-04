Pleasanton woman still awaiting possi...

Pleasanton woman still awaiting possible charges for fatal crash sentenced in other DUI case

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Yarenit Liliana Malihan, the Pleasanton resident arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter following a crash on Interstate 680 in San Ramon that killed a 3-year-old boy, has not yet been formally charged nearly four months later with investigators still awaiting a coroner's report. Meanwhile, Malihan last month reached a plea agreement in an unrelated misdemeanor DUI case stemming from a June incident in her hometown in which she reportedly drove while intoxicated with her daughter in the car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 15 hr Ackelly 291
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Tue Princess Hey 4,984
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 1 Princess Hey 4,740
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
Stanley/Isabel Road rage incident. Dec 28 worried wife 1
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,597,570

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC