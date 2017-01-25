Pleasanton: Valley Humane Society to ...

Pleasanton: Valley Humane Society to crown top dog at fundraising gala

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Valley Humane Society is scheduled to hold its annual fundraising gala March 3 where a lucky pooch will be named Pleasanton's official "Ambassadog" for 2017. Called "Tails at Twilight," the evening soiree includes a champagne reception, passed hors d'oeuvres, a no-host bar and a medieval feast.

