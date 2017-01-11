Pleasanton: trail closed due to active sliding slope
The city closed a trail Wednesday near one of its major drainage channels after heavy rainfall caused an active slide. The area along Arroyo Mocho at W. Las Positas and Interstate 680, and the east side of the Alamo Canal trail from Val Vista Park, was closed to pedestrians and bicyclists as crews worked on the slide, said city spokeswoman Tracy Dunne.
