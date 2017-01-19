Pleasanton: Teachers advised not to w...

Pleasanton: Teachers advised not to watch inauguration live in class

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Pleasanton Unified School District has advised its teachers against watching live coverage of the presidential inauguration in class, out of concern for the heated rhetoric and safety issues that might arise from the event. A memo on presidential inauguration watching guidelines was sent out by school district officials late last week to staff.

