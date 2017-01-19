Pleasanton: Teachers advised not to watch inauguration live in class
The Pleasanton Unified School District has advised its teachers against watching live coverage of the presidential inauguration in class, out of concern for the heated rhetoric and safety issues that might arise from the event. A memo on presidential inauguration watching guidelines was sent out by school district officials late last week to staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC