Pleasanton school board fires Superintendent Rick Rubino
The Pleasanton school board fired Superintendent Rick Rubino without cause Friday night less than three weeks after placing him on paid leave. Less than three weeks after being placed on paid administrative leave and barely six months into his tenure, Rick Rubino has been removed from the position of Pleasanton school district superintendent, effective immediately.
