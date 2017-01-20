Pleasanton police warn public about t...

Pleasanton police warn public about teen 'Assassin' game

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Police received a call Thursday of a possible burglary in process in the city, but instead found teens taking part in the role-play game. Assassin, played by seniors from both Foothill and Amador Valley high schools, uses Nerf-life toy guns with foam darts to "assassinate" targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Concord Music Thread (Mar '16) Sun Musikologist 2
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan 20 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 20 Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 20 Princess Hey 4,991
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Jan 18 Solarman 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 17 CURIOUS 295
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC