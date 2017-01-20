Pleasanton police warn public about teen 'Assassin' game
Police received a call Thursday of a possible burglary in process in the city, but instead found teens taking part in the role-play game. Assassin, played by seniors from both Foothill and Amador Valley high schools, uses Nerf-life toy guns with foam darts to "assassinate" targets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC