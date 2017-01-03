Pleasanton: Man injured in baseball b...

Pleasanton: Man injured in baseball bat attack

Tuesday Jan 3

A 25-year-old Livermore man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of attacking an acquaintance with a baseball bat, police said. The injured man, a 22-year-old Pleasanton resident, was hospitalized in stable condition with a non-life threatening head injury.

