Pleasanton bridge repairs could cause traffic backup for months

Saturday Jan 7

A $1.5 million maintenance project on the Bernal Bridge is expected to cause backed-up traffic in the next several months if some of the 10,000 cars that use it don't take alternative routes. Bernal Bridge, located between Interstate 680 and Foothill Road, will be sandblasted to remove corrosion and old lead paint, then repainted.

