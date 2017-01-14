Pleasanton: Below-market-rent apartme...

Pleasanton: Below-market-rent apartments available

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The city is taking pre-applications for 38 below-market-rent apartments at the Galloway development at 5789 Gilbraltar Drive. The property's developer, Essex development, is working with the city to establish a wait list for the units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 12 hr CURIOUS 295
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,735
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 8 Princess Hey 4,989
Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III Jan 7 Webster 1
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 6 Princess Hey 1,394
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,436 • Total comments across all topics: 278,021,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC