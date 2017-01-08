Pleasanton: Arrests, police cruiser h...

Pleasanton: Arrests, police cruiser hit after prowler call

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Contra Costa Times

Detectives were investigating Sunday evening after a resident's early-morning call Saturday yielded two arrests and a brief collision and chase, police said. Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, that resident's call had alerted police to a dark-colored sedan with no headlights driving slowly near Hamilton Way and Arlington Drive.

