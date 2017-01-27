Pleasanton amps up new downtown plan
The city has a big task at hand: Revamp the downtown specific plan, including figuring out what to do with the current City Hall site. The city's Downtown Specific Plan Task Force met Jan.24 for the first time in a public meeting to start the 18-month long process that will update the downtown plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC