Pleasanton amps up new downtown plan

Friday Jan 27

The city has a big task at hand: Revamp the downtown specific plan, including figuring out what to do with the current City Hall site. The city's Downtown Specific Plan Task Force met Jan.24 for the first time in a public meeting to start the 18-month long process that will update the downtown plan.

