Pacific Coast Rep: At home onstage in Pleasanton
Joy Sherratt stars as Reno Sweeney in Pacific Coast Repertory Theatre's production of the Cole Porter classic "Anything Goes," directed by David Judson, which opens tomorrow at the Firehouse Arts Center. The 221-seat theater at the Firehouse Arts Center may be small, but it is mighty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Wed
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC