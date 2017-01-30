Open house set for Swalwell's new Castro Valley office
Pleasanton's Congressman Eric Swalwell is celebrating his new district office in Castro Valley with an open house there Saturday morning. Located on Castro Valley Boulevard, Swalwell's new office consolidates operations previously split between his prior offices in Hayward and at 5075 Hopyard Road in Pleasanton a move the third-term congressman says will save taxpayers' money and make his district operations more efficient.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Reed (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|still looking for...
|12
|Concord Music Thread (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Musikologist
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|1,396
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 20
|Princess Hey
|4,991
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|Jan 18
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Jan 17
|CURIOUS
|295
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC