Officials celebrate start of recycled water plant expansion at ceremony

Tri-Valley officials and representatives of 11 public agencies gathered at the recycled water plant in Pleasanton Wednesday for a ceremony kicking off a construction project that will significantly increase the facility's output. A partnership between Dublin San Ramon Services District, the city of Pleasanton and East Bay Municipal Utility District, the $18.2 million expansion project will increase the plant's maximum capacity by 70% from 9.7 million gallons a day to 16.2. Construction is expected to take 18 months.

