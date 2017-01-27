New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store
New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills Shopping Center at the corner of Bernal and Vineyard avenues. "We put a lot of thought into this decision, and we believe it is the right thing to do for the long-term growth of our company," New Leaf officials said in a post on the company website.
