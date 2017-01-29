names new editor
Hired in November 2013 as the online editor for the Danville Express, Walsh was promoted to associate editor of the Pleasanton Weekly and newly rebranded DanvilleSanRamon.com in March 2014, managing editorial content for the weekly print edition, editing DanvilleSanRamon.com and its daily Express emails, and covering news in Pleasanton and the San Ramon Valley. Walsh takes over for the Weekly's founding editor, Jeb Bing, who is retiring from the day-to-day operation but will continue to participate on the editorial board and write his "Around Pleasanton" column twice monthly as editor emeritus.
