Multicultural celebration set at Amador Theater
Sponsored by the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council and the Friends of the Pleasanton Library, the event is described as a celebration of the many different cultures represented in Pleasanton, featuring the different song and dance traditions from each of the cultural groups. There is also an Indian culture picture exhibition currently on display at the Pleasanton library, as well as other related library activities and events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Tue
|CURIOUS
|295
|Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15)
|Jan 11
|Rainman
|3
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Jan 9
|Princess Hey
|4,735
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Jan 8
|Princess Hey
|4,989
|Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III
|Jan 7
|Webster
|1
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Jan 6
|Princess Hey
|1,394
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC