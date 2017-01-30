Hayward: Judge lambasts prosecution team for "destroying" reputation of ex-cop on trial

An Alameda County Superior Court judge presiding over a retired Hayward police sergeant's felony trial on Monday lambasted the District Attorney's Office with accusations of unfairly destroying the former officer's reputation by mischaracterizing the alleged victim in the case as mentally ill and vulnerable. "This trial is not just about his guilt or innocence, it's about his reputation," Judge Thomas Rogers said outside the presence of the jury at the trial where Modesto resident Michael Beal, 56, is facing nine felony grand theft counts for allegedly scamming a Pleasanton woman out of up to $500,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.