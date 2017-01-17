Group plans to protest narrowing of Owens Drive at tonight's City Council meeting
The Pleasanton City Council will host a reception at 6:30 tonight for incoming and outgoing members of various city committee and commissions. The reception, to be held in the Civic Center at 200 Old Bernal Ave., will preceed the 7 p.m. regular council meeting, the only one this month.
