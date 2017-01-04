Glazer named chair of Governmental Organization Committee
State Sen. Steve Glazer , whose district includes Pleasanton, has been nominated to chair the Governmental Organization Committee just more than a month after being re-elected. The committee, which Glazer served on in the 2015-16 session, oversees public records, open meetings laws, alcohol and tobacco sales, gambling, outdoor advertising and emergency services/natural disasters, among other responsibilities.
