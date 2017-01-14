Energous Corporation (WATT) Raised to...

Energous Corporation (WATT) Raised to "Buy" at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,735
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 8 Gntlspirit 294
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 8 Princess Hey 4,989
Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III Jan 7 Webster 1
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 6 Princess Hey 1,394
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,915,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC