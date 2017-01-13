Editorial: From troubled to trainwrec...

Editorial: From troubled to trainwreck for Pleasanton school district

The Pleasanton school board had an opportunity to build back the trust of the public and prove to voters they made a good choice retaining two incumbents in the recent election. Instead, the way trustees handled a "personnel matter" involving Rick Rubino, the superintendent of less than six months, and the subsequent termination of his employment without explanation beyond his not being "a good fit" has further deteriorated the trust of the public.

