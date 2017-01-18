Dr. King's birthday: Better late than never
The Tri-Valley YMCA will hold its 17th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. fellowship breakfast Monday with former Dublin Mayor Tim Sbranti as host. The breakfast observance at the DoubleTree hotel in Pleasanton comes a week later than the national holiday.
