Deadline today to register for Americ...

Deadline today to register for American Legion's oratorical contest in Pleasanton

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

American Legion Post 237 of Pleasanton will hold its annual oratorical contest starting at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Veterans Memorial Building at 301 Main St. The contest is open to all high school students in grades 9 thru 12. Eligible participants must be a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the U.S.and must be a California resident. a. An eight to ten minute prepared oration on any aspect of the Constitution of the United States, with an emphasis on the duties and obligations of a citizen to the government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,735
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Jan 8 Gntlspirit 294
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Jan 8 Princess Hey 4,989
Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III Jan 7 Webster 1
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Jan 6 Princess Hey 1,394
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,632 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC