Deadline today to register for American Legion's oratorical contest in Pleasanton

American Legion Post 237 of Pleasanton will hold its annual oratorical contest starting at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Veterans Memorial Building at 301 Main St. The contest is open to all high school students in grades 9 thru 12. Eligible participants must be a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the U.S.and must be a California resident. a. An eight to ten minute prepared oration on any aspect of the Constitution of the United States, with an emphasis on the duties and obligations of a citizen to the government.

