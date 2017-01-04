Court reduces convicton of man's kill...

Court reduces convicton of man's killing of 14-year-old Foothill High student to 2nd degree murder

A state appeals court in San Francisco on Tuesday upheld a jury's determination that a 14-year-old Pleasanton girl was murdered in 1984 by a But the Court of Appeal reduced the conviction of Steven Carlson, now 48, from first-degree murder to second-degree murder and ordered a resentencing. Tina Faelz, a freshman at Foothill High School, was killed with 44 stab wounds when on her way home from school on the afternoon of April 5, 1984.

