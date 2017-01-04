Court reduces convicton of man's killing of 14-year-old Foothill High student to 2nd degree murder

A state appeals court in San Francisco on Tuesday upheld a jury's determination that a 14-year-old Pleasanton girl was murdered in 1984 by a But the Court of Appeal reduced the conviction of Steven Carlson, now 48, from first-degree murder to second-degree murder and ordered a resentencing. Tina Faelz, a freshman at Foothill High School, was killed with 44 stab wounds when on her way home from school on the afternoon of April 5, 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.