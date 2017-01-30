Concord man arrested on suspicion of Pleasanton bike theft

Pleasanton police have arrested a 38-year-old Concord man for allegedly stealing a high-end bicycle and selling it to a friend. Around midday on Dec. 26, a Specialized Stumpjumper bike valued at $9,000 was stolen from inside the Mike's Bikes store in the Pleasanton Gateway Shopping Center on Bernal Avenue, according to a post on the Pleasanton Police Department's Facebook page.

