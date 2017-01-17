BART to offer guaranteed parking for carpoolers, thanks to Scoop partnership
Beginning Monday, commuters carpooling to the Dublin/Pleasanton BART station will be the first to enjoy guaranteed parking before 10 a.m., thanks to a new partnership with the commuter-app company, Scoop Technologies, Inc . The new $358,000 pilot program, launched in collaboration with the Metropolitan Transportation Commission with the help of a federal grant, aims to maximize BART's parking lots by encouraging people to carpool.
