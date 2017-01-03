Bart Reporting 20-minute delay due to...

Bart Reporting 20-minute delay due to equipment problem

BART officials this morning are reporting a 20-minute delay at Daly City in the Pittsburg/Bay Point and Dublin/Pleasanton directions. Click below for the top news from around the Bay Area and beyond.

