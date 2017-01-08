Art in Pleasanton

Art in Pleasanton

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

"Dancers", pictured on the cover, is a perfect fit for the Firehouse Arts Center. Made of cortens and brushed steel by artist Greg Hawthorne, the piece was acquired through a fund established by philanthropists Nancy and Gary Harrington, who have contributed extensively to public art in Pleasanton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) 1 hr Gntlspirit 294
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 4,989
Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III Sat Webster 1
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Fri Princess Hey 4,744
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Fri Princess Hey 1,394
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
News Woman illegally parked in handicapped spot in M... Dec 31 pulte pollutes 1
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,078 • Total comments across all topics: 277,717,709

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC