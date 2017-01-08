Art in Pleasanton
"Dancers", pictured on the cover, is a perfect fit for the Firehouse Arts Center. Made of cortens and brushed steel by artist Greg Hawthorne, the piece was acquired through a fund established by philanthropists Nancy and Gary Harrington, who have contributed extensively to public art in Pleasanton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
