Around Pleasanton: Student club doing part for environment
Vicky Lui and several of her fellow Amador Valley High School Dons recently visited Mission Plaza businesses to pass out fliers and explain Alameda County's Mandatory Recycling Ordinance that went into effect Jan. 1. It's now mandatory for businesses that generate organic waste to provide adequate on-site collection services, in addition to bins for recyclable materials. An Advanced Placement government student and community outreach chair for the Local Leaders of the 21st Century Club, Liu is learning firsthand the connection between local public policy and industry practices.
