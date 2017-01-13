Around Alamo: Women's club to hold comedy benefit at Tommy T's

May the roads traveled throughout life be paved with lots of laughter! And in the case of the Alamo Women's Club, it was an interesting path, which led to an upcoming creative fundraiser on Jan. 24 at Tommy T's Comedy Club in Pleasanton, which will raise funds for the organization's many philanthropies. The winding road began when AWC members Jerilyn Strong and Sandi McKae met up with author and comedian Stacey Gustafson to talk about her moderating the AWC's third annual Author's Faire on April 26. This event had previously been moderated by local author Penny Warner.

