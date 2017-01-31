ARC, Topa Insurance Launch Coverage for Post-Hurricane Losses in Florida
Topa Insurance Co. has formed an exclusive partnership with Assured Risk Cover to launch StormPeace, an insurance product in Florida designed to protect insureds from economic loss incurred by a named hurricane and is available through a select network of appointed agents.
