Application deadline is Feb. 6 for new affordable apartments near Pleasanton BART station

1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Applications for one of 38 "below market rent" apartments in the new high-rise buildings near the BART station in Hacienda are being accepted by the city of Pleasanton and Essex Development through Feb. 6. The pre-application process will determine the screening order and establish a wait-list for the affordable units located in the Galloway development at 5789 Gibraltar Drive. The units will be available for lease from February through September and will include studios and 1- 2- and 3-bedroom apartments.

