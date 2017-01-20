After more protests, council agrees to consider Owens Drive traffic problems on Feb. 21
Owens Drive has been narrowed to only one eastbound lane in front of highrise apartment complex to accommodate 23 parking spaces for building's tenants. BART commuters complain lane reduction is causing major traffic tie-ups.
