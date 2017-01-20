After more protests, council agrees t...

After more protests, council agrees to consider Owens Drive traffic problems on Feb. 21

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Owens Drive has been narrowed to only one eastbound lane in front of highrise apartment complex to accommodate 23 parking spaces for building's tenants. BART commuters complain lane reduction is causing major traffic tie-ups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) 2 hr Princess Hey 1,396
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 4,991
News Tesla Gigafactory To Produce Electric Motors, G... Wed Solarman 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Tue CURIOUS 295
News Guest commentary: There is a five-alarm brewing... (Oct '15) Jan 11 Rainman 3
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Jan 9 Princess Hey 4,735
Remembering Earl Clifton Williams III Jan 7 Webster 1
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,087,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC