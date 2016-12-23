Woodworkers piece together some fun, help their neighbors, too

Rick Levesque , 75, of Pleasanton, sands a piece of birch that will be used in making his hobby desk at the woodworking shop at Stoneridge Creek in Pleasanton on Dec. 21. Levesque is a retired design engineer at Lawrence Livermore Lab and is making the hobby desk with many drawers for his home at Stonebridge Creek to hold pieces for his hobby of making model ships and boats. PLEASANTON - When Ann Garske moved into the Stoneridge Creek seniors community 2A1 2 years ago, she found herself with a small closet she didn't know what to do with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.