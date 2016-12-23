Wish You Were Here: Czech Republic, Germany and Japan
CZECH REPUBLIC: Pleasanton residents Sandy and Bill Roth recently visited Prague, where the historical architecture and cultural sites compete for visitors' attention with the glories of goulash - and pizza. Our adventuresome readers have been trekking around the world, visiting the Czech Republic, Germany and Japan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|Princess Hey
|4,736
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Dec 13
|Israel Did 911
|216
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Dec 13
|Princess Hey
|4,982
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Dec 4
|Princess Hey
|1,391
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|Nov 28
|Spotted Girl
|6,756
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov 27
|NYC-Danville
|32
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC