Versace sued for using secret 'code' for black customers
A former Versace employee is suing the company for unfair business practices, and one of the allegations in his lawsuit is that the luxury fashion label uses a secret "code" to alert employees when a black customer enters the store. Christopher Sampiro, 23, says he was fired for being of mixed race, after working two weeks at the Versace outlet store in Pleasanton, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Judy
|4 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Sun
|mnthind
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|Princess Hey
|4,736
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Dec 13
|Israel Did 911
|216
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Dec 13
|Princess Hey
|4,982
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Dec 4
|Princess Hey
|1,391
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC