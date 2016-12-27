Versace sued for using secret 'code' ...

Versace sued for using secret 'code' for black customers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

A former Versace employee is suing the company for unfair business practices, and one of the allegations in his lawsuit is that the luxury fashion label uses a secret "code" to alert employees when a black customer enters the store. Christopher Sampiro, 23, says he was fired for being of mixed race, after working two weeks at the Versace outlet store in Pleasanton, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pleasanton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Judy 4 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc... Sun mnthind 1
News Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09) Dec 17 Maria who is fed ... 290
Last Post Wins (Dec '11) Dec 16 Princess Hey 4,736
Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11) Dec 13 Israel Did 911 216
Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11) Dec 13 Princess Hey 4,982
Word Association Game... (Oct '12) Dec 4 Princess Hey 1,391
See all Pleasanton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pleasanton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Alameda County was issued at December 27 at 12:19AM PST

Pleasanton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pleasanton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Earthquake
  5. Super Bowl
 

Pleasanton, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,373,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC