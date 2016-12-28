Two Pleasanton golf professionals win NorCal PGA awards
Eric Jones, PGA director of instruction at the Eric Jones Golf Academy in Pleasanton, received the 2016 Horton Smith Award during the Northern California PGA section awards. Two Pleasanton golf professionals were singled out with top recognition among their peers earlier this month, taking home honors during the Northern California PGA's annual section awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|1 hr
|madoff zionism
|2
|Judge Judy
|Tue
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Alameda County Water District considers 25 perc...
|Sun
|mnthind
|1
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|Princess Hey
|4,736
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Dec 13
|Israel Did 911
|216
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Dec 13
|Princess Hey
|4,982
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC