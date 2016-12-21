Statement of Abandonment Fictitious Business Name JXL Transportation...
The following person has/have abandoned the use of the fictitious business name . The information given below is as it appeared on the fictitious business statement that was filed at the County Clerk-Recorder's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pleasanton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roadshow: Parking in front of a neighbor's hous... (Aug '09)
|Dec 17
|Maria who is fed ...
|290
|Last Post Wins (Dec '11)
|Dec 16
|Princess Hey
|4,736
|Low-frequency rumbling or humming sound day and... (Mar '11)
|Dec 13
|Israel Did 911
|216
|Drop a Word ~ Add a Word (Nov '11)
|Dec 13
|Princess Hey
|4,982
|Word Association Game... (Oct '12)
|Dec 4
|Princess Hey
|1,391
|The Spot Bar and Grill (Aug '12)
|Nov 28
|Spotted Girl
|6,756
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov 27
|NYC-Danville
|32
Find what you want!
Search Pleasanton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC